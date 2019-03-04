Ground beef recall: 30,000 pounds of beef chubs products could be contaminated

More than 30,000 pounds of ground beef chubs products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

The ground beef chubs were produced on Dec. 27, 2018, and include a “Use or Freeze by” date of 01/20/19.

The following products are subject to recall (view the labels here):

15502 DOUBLE R RANCH 100% GROUND BEEF -- 1 LB. -- 90% lean/10% fat -- Packed on 01/22/19

15503 DOUBLE R RANCH 100% GROUND BEEF -- 1 LB. -- 85% lean/15% fat -- Packed on 01/22/19

15602 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF -- 1 LB. -- 90% lean/10 % fat -- Packed on 01/22/19

15603 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF -- 1 LB. -- 85% lean/15% fat -- Packed on 01/22/19

15604 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF -- 1 LB. -- 80% lean/20% fat -- Packed on 01/22/19

15606 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF -- 3 LB. -- 90% lean/10% fat -- Packed on 01/22/19

15607 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF -- 3 LB. -- 85% lean/15% fat -- Packed on 01/22/19

15608 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF -- 3 LB. -- 80% lean/20% fat -- Packed on 01/22/19

15609 ST. HELENS 100% GROUND BEEF -- 3 LB. -- 71% lean/27% fat -- Packed on 01/22/19

15518 DOUBLE R RANCH COURSE GROUND BEEF CHUBS -- 10 LB. -- 80/20 -- Packed on 01/22/19 -- FOR INSTITUTIONAL USE ONLY

98505 SRF AMERICAN WAGYU BEEF FINE GROUND BEEF CHUBS -- Packed on 01/22/19

98506 BEEF BONELESS GROUND CHUCK BLEND SMOKED -- Packed on 01/22/19

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 235” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide.

The problem was discovered by a consumer complaint to the company on February 28, 2019.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jay Theiler, Vice President of Marketing at Washington Beef, at 855-472-6455. Media with questions about the recall can contact, Jayne Davis, Director of Corporate and Media Affairs at Washington Beef, at 855-472-6455.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.