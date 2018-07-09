Grow Detroit Young Talent summer jobs program provides thousands with work experience

DETROIT - Thousands of Detroit students will make money and gain valuable work experience this summer through the Grow Detroit Young Talent program.

The program will provide six-week summer employment experiences for 8,210 Detroit youth ages 14-24 at 526 work sites. Students will receive training, on-the-job experiences, professional contacts and a potential career path from participating in the program.

The GDYT application process started in January and received more than 13,000 applications. Most participants will work 20 hours a week, and all of them will receive 12 hours of work readiness training.

