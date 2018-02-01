Hammer-wielding man arrested for interrupting service at 5 Metro Detroit churches

PORT HURON, Mich. - Port Huron police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with several disturbances at churches in Metro Detroit.

Ryan Michael Shands is accused of walking into five churches with a hammer and interrupting the services.

Police said incidents were reported at:

Griswold Street Baptist Church at 1232 Griswold Street in Port Huron

Bridges Church at 1104 4th Street in Port Huron

First Presbyterian Church at 811 Wall Street in Port Huron

Colonial Woods Missionary Church at 3240 Pinegrove Avenue in Port Huron

An unspecified church in Port Huron Township

Shands is accused of walking into the churches armed with a hammer, making statements that people need to repent. Police said he was preaching his own message to the congregations, interrupting the church services.

The Neighborhood Enforcement Team arrested Shands on Monday, and the Port Huron Police Department and the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office submitted warrant requests.

Shands was charged Thursday with five counts of disturbing a religious service and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Disturbing a religious service is a 93-day misdemeanor and using a computer to commit a crime is a one-year misdemeanor.

Shands is being held on $25,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12.

