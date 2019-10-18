Hamtramck debuts kiosks residents can use to pay bills

Kiosks are available in three locations. (WDIV)

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Hamtramck launched three kiosks that residents can use to pay water and property bills, according to a release from the city of Hamtramck.

Customers can search for their accounts by address by using a kiosk's touch screen or by using the built-in bill scanner, according to the release. Kiosks accept checks, cash and cards, with a 3% fee for all card transactions.

Residents can use the kiosks to pay DTE bills, Wayne County property taxes, Detroit Water and Sewerage bills and balances from the 36th District Court.

Hamtramck kiosks can be found at the following locations:

Hamtramck City Hall, 3401 Evaline St.

Walter's Party Store, 12197 Conant St. at Carpenter Avenue

Imperial Fresh Market, 5800 Caniff St. near Mound Road

Kiosk users can choose from many languages, including English, Spanish, Arabic and Bengali.

Residents can still pay their bills by mail or online.

