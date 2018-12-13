Harper Woods High School teacher faces felony charges for immoral purposes with a child

Charles Penn, 41, is charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes

HARPER WOODS, Mich - A Harper Woods High School teacher is facing criminal charges after telling students to perform sexual acts on him in exchange for a better grade.

On June 11, 2018, Charles Penn, a 41 year old Southfield resident, was working as an Economics teacher at Harper Woods High School.

At the time, a 15-year-old juvenile female student of Penn's asked what extra work she could do to raise her Economics grade. Penn responded by telling the female student he would raise her grade if she performed sexual acts on him.

This statement was overheard by another female student who told authorities what had occurred. Harper Woods Police took immediate action and completed a thorough investigation.

On December 13,2018 Charles Penn was arraigned and formally charged in 32-A District Court in front of visiting Judge Russell Ethridge.

Penn was charged with Count 1: Accosting for Immoral Purposes

Penn has a Preliminary Examination date scheduled for January 2, 2019 at 1:30 in 32-A District Court. Bond was set a $50,000 personal with conditions. If convicted, Penn faces four years in prison.

Penn separated his employment with the Harper Woods School District during the police investigation

