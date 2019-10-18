Hazel Park man sentenced for production and distribution of child porn

Matthew Dimitrie, 37, was charged in February and pleaded guilty to one count of Production of Child Sexually Abusive Material. (WDIV)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A Hazel Park man who pleaded guilty in late July to producing and distributing child pornography was sentenced earlier this week to six to 20 years in prison by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Leo Bowman, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.

Matthew Dimitrie, 37, was charged in February and pleaded guilty to one count of Production of Child Sexually Abusive Material (CSAM), a 20-year felony, and one count of Distribution of CSAM, a four-year felony.

In late February, the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that someone was producing CSAM and sharing it online.

After tracing the information to a cell phone, an emergency warrant issued on the cell phone provider to determine the owner of phone that was used to share and download the images; it was Dimitrie’s.

A search warrant was subsequently executed on Dimitrie’s home and his cell phone was seized, which contained substantiating evidence.

“Our office will use every available resource to prosecute those who prey on Michigan’s children to the fullest extent of the law,” Nessel said.

“I appreciate the Court’s decision and commitment to ensuring justice in this case was served. And I am incredibly grateful to the members of the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their continued commitment to protecting Michigan children and bringing those who exploit them to justice.”

There are many resources available to assist in keeping children safe online. The MSP ICAC Task Force provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website here.

