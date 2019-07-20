Here's why you might be hearing sirens as storms move through Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Some people are reporting outdoor sirens are sounding in their neighborhoods. While a tornado is possible with any severe storm, we have no indication of one right now.

Every community has different guidelines for sounding the sirens. Straight-line winds exceeding 70 mph are possible with these storms, and that may be the threshold in your community for siren activation.

