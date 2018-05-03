Hidden camera found inside women's bathroom at Clinton Township CrossFit gym

A law enforcement officer said she saw a camera in the women's bathroom at a CrossFit gym in Clinton Township. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating a CrossFit gym in Clinton Township after a law enforcement officer found a camera in the women's bathroom.

A law enforcement officer was working out at Switch CrossFit when she saw a camera in the bathroom, police said.

The camera was hanging from a string and was pulled out of the wall, the woman said.

Clinton Township police investigated the incident and seized electronic equipment in connection with the case. Officials will bring the evidence to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday.

There's only one known victim at this point, police said.

No arrests have been made at this point, according to authorities.

