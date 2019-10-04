High levels of Legionella discovered in Michigan State University veterinary building

EAST LANSING, Mich. - High levels of Legionella bacteria were discovered in a cooling tower at the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

According to the school, there were no signs of Legionnaires' disease in the building on Beaumont Road, and the area where the Legionella bacteria was found doesn't come in contact with drinking water.

No humans or animals have been affected by the Legionella bacteria.

The equipment is being disinfected through the weekend.

It is the first time high levels of Legionella bacteria have been present in the building.

What to know about Legionnaires' disease

Legionella bacteria do not spread from one person to another and Legionnaires’ disease doesn't come from drinking water.

The most likely sources of infection include potable water used for showering, cooling towers in large air conditioning units, decorative fountains and hot tubs. People can get Legionnaires' disease when they breathe in small droplets of water in the air that contain the bacteria.

Symptoms of the disease include cough, fever, chills and muscle aches. In some cases, pneumonia may develop.

People at increased risk of contracting the disease are those 50 years or older; current or former smokers; people with a chronic lung disease; people with weak immune systems or who take drugs that weaken the immune system ; people with cancer; and people with underlying illnesses, such as diabetes, kidney failure, or liver failure.

Anyone with the symptoms of Legionnaires' disease is asked to make an appointment with their doctor.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.