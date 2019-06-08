High water levels pose major threat to boaters on Lake St. Clair

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Boaters on Lake St. Clair are encouraged to be extra cautious because of high water levels.

The high water levels pose a threat to electrical systems. The water on Lake St. Clair is reaching the top of some docks there. Meanwhile, other docks were completely under water.

It is very dangerous for water levels to get that high as electrical systems run along some docks.

If the water becomes electrified while someone is in the water, they could get shocked first, then become incapacitated and possibly drown.

People with boats on Lake St. Clair said the water is usually about two feet lower than current levels, and they have never witnessed water this high.



