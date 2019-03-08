High winds in Michigan's Lower Peninsula this weekend could result in power outages, downed wires

The weather this weekend could result in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.

DETROIT - Consumers Energy is closely monitoring winter weather expected this weekend across the Lower Peninsula, including a wintry mix of precipitation and strong winds late Saturday and into Sunday.

This weather could result in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.

Consumers Energy is mobilizing resources and making other preparations to quickly respond to any service interruptions.



To prepare for what to do before, during and after a storm, the public is encouraged to visit ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter for helpful tips.

