Homicide investigation underway after decomposing human body found in Michigan wooded area

EATON COUNTY, Mich. - Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a decomposing human body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Eaton County.

The discovery was made near Wilbur Highway and Spruce Road in Eaton Rapids Township, police said.

A resident found suspected human remains in the wooded area, and police said they found a body in an advanced state of decomposition.

Officials said it appears to have been a woman's body.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials are working to identify the victim and determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 517-323-8484.

