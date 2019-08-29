Hot rods roar through St. Clair Shores during Harper Charity Cruise

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - The annual Harper Charity Cruise brought out plenty of hot rods to St. Clair Shores on Wednesday evening.

The event benefits numerous charitable organizations, many of which help children in the community.

Some organizations and activities that proceeds from the cruise assist include Special Needs Children's Day at the Ice Show, the Special Needs Children's Fishing Derby, scholarships for students, Leader Camp and special-needs children camp sponsorships, a project that distributes dictionaries to third grade students, the Michigan Kiwanis Foundation and the Kiwanis International Eliminate Neonatal Tetanus project.

Books are also donated to the St. Clair Shores Children's Library, and money from the cruise helps supports the Christmas in August back-to-school shopping event for needy children.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.