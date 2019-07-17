House votes to kill impeachment resolution

WASHINGTON - Michigan's Congressional Delegation is weighing in on the vote to condemn President Donald Trump's tweets about the "Squad of Four."

The House voted Tuesday night along primarily party lines to condemn the tweets and comments about the progressive representatives of color, including Michigan's Rashida Tlaib.

However, there has yet to be an apology from Trump, who has instead issued tweets referring to them as vicious young socialist congresswomen.

Paul Mitchel said he did not vote for the condemnation resolution because of the language in it. One Michigan Republican, Fred Upton voted for it, as did Independent Justin Amash.

All of Michigan's House of Representatives voted for the condemnation resolution.

After the condemnation resolution vote, a congressman from Texas introduced his own impeachment resolution against the president. The house voted to kill that resolution Wednesday.

