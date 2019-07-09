How much each of the 26 traffic tickets costs Michigan drivers in insurance penalties

Michigan has the highest auto insurance premiums in the country.
While Michigan passed bipartisan auto insurance reform earlier this year, traffic violations and crimes will still cost you a boatload of money.
The Zebra, an auto insurance comparison site, broke down how much each of the 26 different traffic tickets would cost Michiganders.
Here’s some common tickets and how much they’ll raise car insurance rates annually in Michigan. Generally, the penalty stays on your car insurance record for three years:
- Failure to wear a seat belt: $42/year
- Driving too slowly: $820/year
- Driving with an open container: $2,155year
- DUI: $4,757/year
- Hit and run: $4,917/year (That’s a 183% increase in car insurance rates for Michiganders)
Below is a look at typical auto insurance rates in Michigan after a few common citations.
|Violation
|Avg. Annual Auto Insurance Rate
|% Insurance Rate Increase
|$ Insurance Rate Increase
|Hit and Run
|$7,610
|183%
|$4,917
|Refused Breathalyzer/Chemical Test
|$7,450
|177%
|$4,757
|DUI
|$7,450
|177%
|$4,757
|Racing
|$7,437
|176%
|$4,744
|Reckless Driving
|$7,610
|183%
|$4,917
|Driving with a Suspended License
|$3,657
|36%
|$964
|At-Fault Accident
|$3,913
|45%
|$1,220
|Driving with an Open Container
|$4,848
|80%
|$2,155
|Operating a Vehicle Without Permission
|$3,594
|33%
|$901
|Passing a School Bus
|$3,640
|35%
|$947
|Improper Passing
|$3,576
|33%
|$884
|Following Too Closely
|$3,546
|32%
|$853
|Speeding
|$3,984
|48%
|$1,292
|Failure to Stop at a Red Light
|$3,576
|33%
|$884
|Illegal Turn
|$3,546
|32%
|$853
|Driving Wrong Way/Wrong Lane
|$3,546
|32%
|$853
|Failure to Yield
|$3,576
|33%
|$883
|Speeding in a School Zone
|$3,533
|31%
|$841
|Driving Too Slowly
|$3,513
|30%
|$820
|Distracted Driving
|$3,455
|28%
|$762
|Driving with Expired Registration
|$3,030
|13%
|$337
|Failure to Show Documents
|$3,030
|13%
|$337
|Not-at-Fault Accident
|$2,693
|0%
|$0
|Failure to Use Child Safety Restraint
|$2,735
|2%
|$42
|Failure to Wear a Seat Belt
|$2,735
|2%
|$42
|Driving Without Lights
|$2,744
|2%
|$51
