How much each of the 26 traffic tickets costs Michigan drivers in insurance penalties

Michigan has the highest auto insurance premiums in the country.

While Michigan passed bipartisan auto insurance reform earlier this year, traffic violations and crimes will still cost you a boatload of money.

The Zebra, an auto insurance comparison site, broke down how much each of the 26 different traffic tickets would cost Michiganders.

Here’s some common tickets and how much they’ll raise car insurance rates annually in Michigan. Generally, the penalty stays on your car insurance record for three years:

Failure to wear a seat belt: $42/year

Driving too slowly: $820/year

Driving with an open container: $2,155year

DUI: $4,757/year

Hit and run: $4,917/year (That’s a 183% increase in car insurance rates for Michiganders)

Below is a look at typical auto insurance rates in Michigan after a few common citations.

Violation Avg. Annual Auto Insurance Rate % Insurance Rate Increase $ Insurance Rate Increase Hit and Run $7,610 183% $4,917 Refused Breathalyzer/Chemical Test $7,450 177% $4,757 DUI $7,450 177% $4,757 Racing $7,437 176% $4,744 Reckless Driving $7,610 183% $4,917 Driving with a Suspended License $3,657 36% $964 At-Fault Accident $3,913 45% $1,220 Driving with an Open Container $4,848 80% $2,155 Operating a Vehicle Without Permission $3,594 33% $901 Passing a School Bus $3,640 35% $947 Improper Passing $3,576 33% $884 Following Too Closely $3,546 32% $853 Speeding $3,984 48% $1,292 Failure to Stop at a Red Light $3,576 33% $884 Illegal Turn $3,546 32% $853 Driving Wrong Way/Wrong Lane $3,546 32% $853 Failure to Yield $3,576 33% $883 Speeding in a School Zone $3,533 31% $841 Driving Too Slowly $3,513 30% $820 Distracted Driving $3,455 28% $762 Driving with Expired Registration $3,030 13% $337 Failure to Show Documents $3,030 13% $337 Not-at-Fault Accident $2,693 0% $0 Failure to Use Child Safety Restraint $2,735 2% $42 Failure to Wear a Seat Belt $2,735 2% $42 Driving Without Lights $2,744 2% $51

