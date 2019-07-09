News

How much each of the 26 traffic tickets costs Michigan drivers in insurance penalties

By Ken Haddad

Michigan has the highest auto insurance premiums in the country.

While Michigan passed bipartisan auto insurance reform earlier this year, traffic violations and crimes will still cost you a boatload of money.

The Zebra, an auto insurance comparison site, broke down how much each of the 26 different traffic tickets would cost Michiganders.

Here’s some common tickets and how much they’ll raise car insurance rates annually in Michigan. Generally, the penalty stays on your car insurance record for three years:

  • Failure to wear a seat belt: $42/year 
  • Driving too slowly: $820/year 
  • Driving with an open container: $2,155year
  • DUI: $4,757/year 
  • Hit and run: $4,917/year (That’s a 183% increase in car insurance rates for Michiganders) 

 Below is a look at typical auto insurance rates in Michigan after a few common citations.

Violation Avg. Annual Auto Insurance Rate % Insurance Rate Increase $ Insurance Rate Increase
Hit and Run $7,610 183% $4,917
Refused Breathalyzer/Chemical Test $7,450 177% $4,757
DUI $7,450 177% $4,757
Racing $7,437 176% $4,744
Reckless Driving $7,610 183% $4,917
Driving with a Suspended License $3,657 36% $964
At-Fault Accident $3,913 45% $1,220
Driving with an Open Container $4,848 80% $2,155
Operating a Vehicle Without Permission $3,594 33% $901
Passing a School Bus $3,640 35% $947
Improper Passing $3,576 33% $884
Following Too Closely $3,546 32% $853
Speeding $3,984 48% $1,292
Failure to Stop at a Red Light $3,576 33% $884
Illegal Turn $3,546 32% $853
Driving Wrong Way/Wrong Lane $3,546 32% $853
Failure to Yield $3,576 33% $883
Speeding in a School Zone $3,533 31% $841
Driving Too Slowly $3,513 30% $820
Distracted Driving $3,455 28% $762
Driving with Expired Registration $3,030 13% $337
Failure to Show Documents $3,030 13% $337
Not-at-Fault Accident $2,693 0% $0
Failure to Use Child Safety Restraint $2,735 2% $42
Failure to Wear a Seat Belt $2,735 2% $42
Driving Without Lights $2,744 2% $51

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.