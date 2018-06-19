How you can tour Detroit's historic Michigan Central Station for free this weekend

DETROIT - Ford recently acquired the iconic Michigan Central Station in Corktown, Detroit and is offering the public a chance experience this historic building prior to its renovation.

Members of the community will be able to take a free self-guided tour of the Grand Hall and view a photo exhibit curated in partnership with the Detroit Historical Society.

When:

Friday, June 22 from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 23 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where:

Michigan Central Station: 2001 15th Street, Detroit, MI, 48216

Highlights of this free tour include:

Exhibit: Curated in partnership with the Detroit Historical Society, an open and airy exhibit allows guests to explore the rich history of Michigan Central Station and Detroit through visuals, text and artifacts, while taking in the grand architecture around them. The exhibit also includes pieces from local artists who capture the spirit of Corktown today.

Curated in partnership with the Detroit Historical Society, an open and airy exhibit allows guests to explore the rich history of Michigan Central Station and Detroit through visuals, text and artifacts, while taking in the grand architecture around them. The exhibit also includes pieces from local artists who capture the spirit of Corktown today. Self-guided tour : Rare access to the first floor Grand Hall of the train station with a self-guided tour

: Rare access to the first floor Grand Hall of the train station with a self-guided tour Interactive: Interaction points throughout the main corridor, letting guests share their hopes and wishes for the future of Michigan Central Station and Detroit with surrounding projection

Interaction points throughout the main corridor, letting guests share their hopes and wishes for the future of Michigan Central Station and Detroit with surrounding projection Documentary: Visitors will be the first to view an excerpt from an upcoming documentary celebrating the station’s rich history and Ford’s vision for the future

Visitors will be the first to view an excerpt from an upcoming documentary celebrating the station’s rich history and Ford’s vision for the future Community Area: Community activations in partnership with the Ford Fund highlighting local artists, entrepreneurs and the youth of Detroit. Activities include live mural making with Corktown artists, a student STEAM lab and a local speaker series.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.