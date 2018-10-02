Hundreds of people participate in Detroit cleanup effort

DETROIT - Hundreds participated in a major effort to clean up Detroit Tuesday.

“It is just getting down and dirty and dealing with all of the grass and the shoot up and helping make it a little more livable,” said Jack Lareau of University of Detroit Jesuit High School.

Lareau is one of the many volunteers who participated in CleanUp Detroit. He is a senior at the school.

Chris Charboneau, with the school, said they started the cleanup effort early Tuesday morning.

"We got kids all over this area,and so one of the spots I noticed right away was this alley that was overwhelmed with brush, trash, you couldn’t see down that alley at all," said Charboneau.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.