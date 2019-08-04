Hundreds ride in Detroit to raise money for homeless

DETROIT - Hundreds of volunteers rode their bikes through Detroit on Sunday to raise money in order to combat homelessness.

“We are only as strong as our weakest link, and that is our homeless community,” said David Rudolph of Handlebars for the Homeless, an organization founded eight years ago.

Also participating was Tom Page of the Neighborhood Service Organization.

The ride covered 15 miles through Sherwood Forest, Boston Edison, Palmer Park, the University of Detroit Mercy and Marygrove College.

Earlier this week, the NSO lost the director of its homeless recovery program, Dr. Christopher Parks, who was killed in a car crash.

“We’re also here knowing he’s looking down on us from heaven,” Rudolph said. “He would’ve been here riding today, and the work is far from over. It’s estimated 11,000 people are living in the streets of Detroit. We want to end the terrible condition of homelessness across the city.”



