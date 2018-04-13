I-696 construction: Warren mayor warns excavation will send rats into neighborhoods

WARREN, Mich. - Warren Mayor Jim Fouts is concerned construction on I-696 will send rodents -- particularly rats -- scurrying into neighborhoods.

The massive interstate construction project is scheduled to get underway Monday. The city of Warren has a plan in place to deal with any rodents fleeing the construction zone. Bait boxes are being set and linings will cover sewer drain openings. Fouts wants to try to keep the rodents from moving into the neighborhoods north of I-696.

"There is a large number of rats who live in the sewers below the expressway, and when they do that excavation that's going to open that up," he said. "So they're going to be heading north."

Fouts is calling on residents to be alert and vigilant.

"Once the excavation takes place, then people should be much more reticent and more cautious about putting out food for pets and picking up pet debris immediately," he said.

Fouts said he plans to ask the Michigan Department of Transportation for help with the rodents.

DETAILS: I-696 construction begins Monday, April 16

