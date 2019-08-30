I-696 service drive project begins Tuesday

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. - Lane closures on the westbound service drive between Southfield Road and the westbound I-696 exit ramp will be in place to allow concrete pavement and concrete curb repairs starting Tuesday.

Two lanes of the service drive will remain open at all times to allow traffic onto Southfield Road.



One lane of the westbound I-696 exit ramp will be closed from Sept. 22 to Oct. 12. Another lane of northbound Southfield Road will be closed when construction is taking place at the intersection between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The construction being performed in the fall of 2019 will be followed by asphalt resurfacing work in May 2020.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.