Ice Cube makes special appearance at Metro Detroit Youth Day on Belle Isle

DETROIT - Ice Cube was in town Wednesday, so he made an appearance at Metro Detroit Youth Day on Belle Isle.

The 36th annual event is about showing young people that a bright future is possible if you work hard. The tradition is about helping to positively shape futures.

"It's really cool to see the kids out here, the adults out here that interested in our youth," Ice Cube said.

He is in Detroit for his BIG3 basketball game. When he heard what youth day was all about, he wanted to be part of it because he has a strong love for the city and its people.

"I love Detroit. They always embrace me," he said. "It's always been a place I'm comfy with and feels like a second home."

Ed Deeb started the day to connect youth with positive influences. The event also helps get the youngsters interested in education by introducing them to representatives with colleges around Michigan.

"We hope they go to college, graduate, become a future leader and become an important part of our community," Deeb said.

Representatives from the Detroit Zoo were also at the event to teach the youth about recycling and cleaning up, and they made sure the kids cleaned up Belle Isle at the end of the day.

About 35,000 kids from local programs attended the event.

