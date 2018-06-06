IHOP is changing its name to IHOb. Nobody knows why.

Pancakes are old news, guys.

The International House of Pancakes, otherwise known as IHOP, is changing its name. The P for pancakes is leaving us forever.

The P will flip to a lowercase b: IHOb.

Now, we aren't sure what the "b" will stand for. Should we assume it's breakfast? Bread? Butter? Beets?

It's unclear. For now, we'll have to eat as many pancakes as we can -- just in case it's beets.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

