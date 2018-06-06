News

IHOP is changing its name to IHOb. Nobody knows why.

By Ken Haddad

IHOb logo from Twitter.

Pancakes are old news, guys.

The International House of Pancakes, otherwise known as IHOP, is changing its name. The P for pancakes is leaving us forever.

The P will flip to a lowercase b: IHOb.

Now, we aren't sure what the "b" will stand for. Should we assume it's breakfast? Bread? Butter? Beets?

It's unclear. For now, we'll have to eat as many pancakes as we can -- just in case it's beets.

