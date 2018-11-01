IIHS releases used vehicle recommendations

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety(IIHS) is out with new recommendations on used vehicles for teens.

The institute says generally, bigger and heavier is best, with electronic stability control, good roof strength ratings and vehicles without horsepower.

This year's list includes 53 "best" choices which start under $20,000 and 62 "good" choices starting under $10,000.

All of the 115 recommended vehicles are midsize or larger.

To view the complete list click here.

