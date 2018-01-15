Inforum holds 16th annual NAIAS Breakfast

DETROIT - Detroit-based nonprofit organization Inforum will be holding its 16th annual North American International Auto Show breakfast event today, featuring representatives from Ford Motor Company and Mayfield Robotics.

The event at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center starts at 7:30am and ends at 9:30am. Tickets are available on Inforum's website.

Inforum, a nonprofit organization with the goal of building gender equality in business leadership, will also be holding its AutomotiveNEXT event directly after the breakfast. AutomotiveNEXT aims to bring students and industry executives together for small-group dialogue on industry issues.

Guest speakers at this year's Inforum NAIAS Breakfast include Ford Motor Company Mobility Chief Marcy Klevorn and Mayfield Robotics CEO Mike Beebe. Inforum advertises the two speakers will share insights on how technology is changing human interactions.

