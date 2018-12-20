Inmate dies after snorting substance at Macomb County Jail

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Nicholas Manuel DiFranco, a 28-year-old man from St. Clair Shores, died Wednesday while in police custody at the Macmob County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY: Macomb County Jail inmate dies after snorting substance he got from another inmate, officials say

According to authorities, he died after he crushed up an unknown substance he got from another inmate and snorted it.

Staff members administered Narcan to DiFranco, who had been at the jail since Nov. 7 on embezzlement and possession of narcotics paraphernalia charges.

Deputies said DiFranco and his cellmate, a 30-year-old Macomb County man, had ingested a substance they got from another inmate. Investigators said the inmates crushed up and snorted the substance before going to sleep.

DiFranco's cellmate administered CPR to him, attempting to save his life. Both inmates were taken to a hospital where DiFranco died.

DiFranco's fiancee posted on Facebook that she had lost the love of her life.

A statement from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office can be read below:

Two Macomb County Jail inmates were transported to a nearby hospital for a possible overdose. One of the inmates, Nicholas DiFranco, died at the hospital. The second inmate is still receiving treatment at the hospital.

At approximately 4:55 p.m., Macomb County Jail staff were alerted by an inmate that his cell mate (DiFranco) was having some type of reaction. Within thirty seconds, jail deputies and medical staff were tending to DiFranco. Deputies quickly learned that both inmates had ingested a substance. Deputies administered two doses of Narcan to DiFranco. Both inmates were transported to the hospital by ambulance. DiFranco died at the hospital and the second inmate continues to be treated.

Preliminary investigations show that both inmates obtained the medication improperly from another inmate. Both inmates crushed up and then snorted the substance. Both inmates went to the sleep and when the second inmate woke.

Macomb County Sheriff's personnel acted quickly and responded appropriately to this incident. The investigation continues as to what the substance was and how it was obtained.

Nicholas Manuel DiFranco (WDIV)

