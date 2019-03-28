Interactive map tells you how far you may have lived from meth lab in Michigan, US

How far do you live from a meth lab? Possibly closer than you think.

Rehabs.com, using more than a decade worth of data from the DEA, created an interactive map that allows you to see how far you either currently or used to live from a meth lab.

"In this project, we set out to study over a decade of data relating to the DEA’s efforts to disrupt the production and distribution of meth. Analyzing thousands of meth lab busts and seizures nationwide, we’ve tracked the geographical and chronological trends of this resurgent threat. More importantly, our data give you a chance to learn where meth has been made in your own community in the past and where it continues to pose problems."

You can search your address on the map here.

Methodology

Rehabs.com collected data from the DEA (National Clandestine Laboratory Register and Drug Seizure Database) from 2007 through 2016, totaling 29,746 records. Take note, these are not all the clandestine laboratories in the US, these are just the laboratories the DEA has found from 2007 through 2016.

In addition, they used data related to the state in which the substance was obtained, the method of acquisition, the drug name, net weight, potency, calendar year collected, and value of the seized meth.

