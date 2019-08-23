DISCUSSION: Why is the Amazon on fire?

The Amazon is burning at a record rate, according to researchers.

Environmentalists have placed blame for the fires on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Here are the key points:

The Amazon

The rainforest produces 20% of the oxygen in Earth's atmosphere and is often referred to as the planet's lungs

It is the largest rainforest on Earth—about half the size of the US.

It is a carbon store considered to be vital in slowing global climate change.

More than two thirds of the rainforest lies in Brazil.

Burning at a record rate

Brazil has experienced more than 74,000 wildfires so far this year, the majority occurring in the Amazon, according to Brazil's space research center (INPE). This is an 80% increase compared with the same period last year.

More than 9,500 new fires have sparked up over the past week.

Images on social media showed plumes of smoke causing a daytime blackout in Sao Paulo, a city more than 1,700 miles from the Amazon.

NASA noted earlier this month that the fires were visible from space.

Deforestation

Wildfires are common during the dry season as farmers illegally burn land for crop growing and cattle ranching, but this year's surge is unprecedented, researchers say.

According to INPE researchers: There is nothing abnormal about the climate this year in the Amazon. The dry season creates favorable conditions for the spread of fire, but it is humans that start the fires.

More rainforest was lost to deforestation this year than the past three years combined, according to INPE.

Environmentalists blame Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro took office as Brazil's 38th president in January 2019.

He campaigned on promises to open Brazil's protected lands to commercial exploitation.

Bolsonaro's government has pulled back on environmental measures meant to protect areas like the Amazon. These include: Fines Warnings Seizure or destruction of illegal equipment

Such enforcement actions fell by 20% in the first half of 2019, compared with the same period last year, according to the New York Times.

Bolsonaro has dismissed INPE data showing an increase in deforestation this year as "lies."

Environmentalists say Bolsonaro's government has encouraged developers to exploit the rainforest like never before—this includes burning land.

Igniting Global Outrage, Brazil's Bolsonaro Baselessly Blames NGOs for Amazon Fires [article]

Bolsonaro on Wednesday accused non-governmental organizations of setting the fires to hurt his government's reputation.

Bolsonaro gave no evidence to back up his claims.

Environmental and climate experts have called his claims a "smoke screen" to hide his government's dismantling of protections for the rainforest.

As Amazon burns, Brazil's Bolsonaro tells rest of world not to interfere [article]

After facing international criticism over his government's handling of the rainforest, Bolsonaro told other nations Thursday not to interfere.

French President Emmanuel Macron: " Our house is burning. Literally… It is an international crisis. Members of the G7 Summit, let's discuss this emergency first order in two days! "

Our house is burning. Literally… is an international crisis. Members of the G7 Summit, let's discuss this emergency first order in two days! Germany and Norway, citing Brazil's lack of commitment to fighting deforestation, withheld more than $60 million for sustainability projects in Brazil's rainforests.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Friday that Ireland would try to block a free trade deal with Brazil unless action was taken to protect the rainforest.



