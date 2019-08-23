DISCUSSION: Why is the Amazon on fire?

The Amazon is burning at a record rate, according to researchers.
Environmentalists have placed blame for the fires on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
- Jason Carr will host a live discussion at 11:30 a.m.
Here are the key points:
The Amazon
- The rainforest produces 20% of the oxygen in Earth's atmosphere and is often referred to as the planet's lungs
- It is the largest rainforest on Earth—about half the size of the US.
- It is a carbon store considered to be vital in slowing global climate change.
- More than two thirds of the rainforest lies in Brazil.
Burning at a record rate
- Brazil has experienced more than 74,000 wildfires so far this year, the majority occurring in the Amazon, according to Brazil's space research center (INPE).
- This is an 80% increase compared with the same period last year.
- More than 9,500 new fires have sparked up over the past week.
- Images on social media showed plumes of smoke causing a daytime blackout in Sao Paulo, a city more than 1,700 miles from the Amazon.
- NASA noted earlier this month that the fires were visible from space.
Deforestation
- Wildfires are common during the dry season as farmers illegally burn land for crop growing and cattle ranching, but this year's surge is unprecedented, researchers say.
- According to INPE researchers:
- There is nothing abnormal about the climate this year in the Amazon.
- The dry season creates favorable conditions for the spread of fire, but it is humans that start the fires.
- More rainforest was lost to deforestation this year than the past three years combined, according to INPE.
Environmentalists blame Bolsonaro
- Jair Bolsonaro took office as Brazil's 38th president in January 2019.
- He campaigned on promises to open Brazil's protected lands to commercial exploitation.
- Bolsonaro's government has pulled back on environmental measures meant to protect areas like the Amazon. These include:
- Fines
- Warnings
- Seizure or destruction of illegal equipment
- Such enforcement actions fell by 20% in the first half of 2019, compared with the same period last year, according to the New York Times.
- Bolsonaro has dismissed INPE data showing an increase in deforestation this year as "lies."
- Environmentalists say Bolsonaro's government has encouraged developers to exploit the rainforest like never before—this includes burning land.
Igniting Global Outrage, Brazil's Bolsonaro Baselessly Blames NGOs for Amazon Fires [article]
- Bolsonaro on Wednesday accused non-governmental organizations of setting the fires to hurt his government's reputation.
- Bolsonaro gave no evidence to back up his claims.
- Environmental and climate experts have called his claims a "smoke screen" to hide his government's dismantling of protections for the rainforest.
As Amazon burns, Brazil's Bolsonaro tells rest of world not to interfere [article]
- After facing international criticism over his government's handling of the rainforest, Bolsonaro told other nations Thursday not to interfere.
- French President Emmanuel Macron: "Our house is burning. Literally…It is an international crisis. Members of the G7 Summit, let's discuss this emergency first order in two days!"
- Germany and Norway, citing Brazil's lack of commitment to fighting deforestation, withheld more than $60 million for sustainability projects in Brazil's rainforests.
- Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Friday that Ireland would try to block a free trade deal with Brazil unless action was taken to protect the rainforest.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.