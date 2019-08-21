DISCUSSION: The Hong Kong protests, explained

For months, demonstrators in Hong Kong have been taking to the streets in massive protest.

The movement began over concerns about a proposed bill allowing Hong Kong citizens to be extradited to mainland China. It has evolved into a direct challenge to China's Communist Party rule over Hong Kong.

Here are the key points:

The extradition bill

Major protests began in June over concerns that Hong Kong was set to pass a bill allowing individuals to be extradited to mainland China.

The proposed law stoked fear that civil liberties currently enjoyed by Hong Kongers, but denied in mainland China, would be eroded. Basic Law in Hong Kong guarantees that Chinese authorities cannot stifle dissent as they do across the mainland.

Defenders of the bill said it would target criminals in Hong Kong fleeing legal systems elsewhere. Opponents fear the law would target not just criminals, but political activists as well.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam insisted the bill would not apply to issues of free speech, but protesters were unconvinced.

In response to initial protests, the bill was suspended, but it has not been withdrawn.

Read more: What Is Hong Kong’s Extradition Bill?

One country, two systems

Hong Kong was a British colony until 1997, when it was transferred to China under a “one country, two systems” arrangement.

“One country, two systems” would allow Hong Kong to continue functioning as it had been, with its own independent legal system and police force.

The arrangement was set to last for 50 years.

The proposal of the extradition bill was the latest move to concern democracy activists. Earlier this year, a bill was proposed that would criminalize Hong Kongers for disrespecting the Chinese national anthem.

Read more: What is China’s “one country, two systems” policy?

The protests

Began in April as a peaceful demonstration against the government.

They have evolved into a direct challenge to China’s Communist Party rule over Hong Kong.

Protests began as weekend marches in the streets, but have become a daily phenomenon with increasingly violent clashes between police and demonstrators.

In June, 2 million people reportedly took part in what was likely the largest protest in Hong Kong’s history.

The demonstrators have five key demands

The complete withdrawal of the proposed extradition bill

The government to withdraw the use of the word “riot” in relation to protests

The unconditional release of arrested protesters and charges against them dropped

An independent inquiry into police behavior Police in Hong Kong have been accused of using excessive force against protesters by firing tear gas and rubber bullets at close range. Hong Kong residents have posted videos and photos of alleged police violence on Twitter with hashtags such as #AbolishHKPF and HKPoliceState.

Implementation of genuine universal suffrage

Other developments

On July 1, protesters forced their way into the legislature. Demonstrations occur annually on July 1--the date Britain gave up control of Hong Kong in 1997. The annual demonstrations are organized by activists who want to preserve Hong Kong’s status. This year’s July 1 demonstrations were amplified by the extradition bill.

Demonstrators in Hong Kong’s international airport began blocking travelers last week, forcing airlines to cancel and reschedule hundreds of flights. China has labeled the demonstrations as “near terrorism.” At least two men were set upon by protesters--accused of being undercover police--after authorities admitted they had deployed officers disguised as protesters.

China’s armed police force was seen conducting exercises near the Hong Kong border Friday in what some have interpreted as a threat.

It was confirmed Wednesday that an employee of the British consulate in Hong Kong has been detained in mainland China. Simon Cheng, 28, a Hong Kong citizen, was detained while crossing the border into Hong Kong from China. He is accused of violating China’s Security Administration Punishment Law. No specifics have been given about his alleged wrongdoing.



