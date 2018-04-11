International

Police: Illegal rave held in abandoned London Toys R Us store

By Brian Newlin
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Police in London were called to abandoned Toys R Us store last week that they say was the site of an illegal rave.

Authorities said they disrupted the "illegal music event" held on March 31 in Hounslow, West London and made five arrests. Hounslow police posted a photo on Twitter showing a Toys R Us sign spray painted to read "Raves R Us."

 In a second tweet, police said they seized a sound system and announced that ticket holders were being turned away from the event.

The toy retailer recently announced that it would shut or sell all of its stores in the United States and United Kingdom. This came after the company filed for bankruptcy in September 2017.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.