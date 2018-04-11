Police: Illegal rave held in abandoned London Toys R Us store

Police in London were called to abandoned Toys R Us store last week that they say was the site of an illegal rave.

Authorities said they disrupted the "illegal music event" held on March 31 in Hounslow, West London and made five arrests. Hounslow police posted a photo on Twitter showing a Toys R Us sign spray painted to read "Raves R Us."

In a second tweet, police said they seized a sound system and announced that ticket holders were being turned away from the event.

Police have closed down an unlicensed music event on Bull's Bridge Industrial Estate, Hayes Road, UB2. Sound system has been seized and several arrests made. Do not travel to this area as all attendees and ticket holders are being turned away @metpoliceuk — Hounslow MPS (@MPSHounslow) March 31, 2018

The toy retailer recently announced that it would shut or sell all of its stores in the United States and United Kingdom. This came after the company filed for bankruptcy in September 2017.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.