VIDEO: Brawl between driver and passenger causes bus to plunge off bridge in China; 15 killed

CHONGQING, China - A bus plunged off a bridge in Southwest China on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of all 15 on board, after an upset passenger got in a brawl with the driver, police said.

The deadly altercation was captured on video.

A female passenger is seen hitting the 42-year-old driver, who loses control of the bus as he fights back. Investigators said the 48-year-old passenger was upset at the driver for missing her stop.

Dashcam video from a vehicle on the bridge shows the bus veer into oncoming traffic and collide with a car before plunging off the side of the bridge.

Watch the video above.

A massive search and recovery effort was underway as the bus laid at the bottom of the Yangtze River where waters were more than 200 feet deep, according to local media. The bus was pulled from the river on Wednesday. As of Friday, divers recovered 13 bodies with two still missing.

