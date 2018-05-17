Woman defecates on floor of Canadian Tim Hortons, flings feces at employee, surveillance video shows

A woman was arrested this week after she was seen on surveillance video defecating on the floor of a Tim Hortons restaurant in Canada and flinging her excrement at an employee. (LiveLeak)

A woman was detained this week after she was seen on surveillance video defecating on the floor of a Tim Hortons restaurant in Canada and flinging her excrement at an employee.

The incident took place Monday evening in Langley, British Columbia.

Video of the incident has circulated on social media.

The woman was reportedly denied access to the restaurant's bathrooms. What happened next was captured on surveillance video.

The woman is seen arguing with an employee before before pulling her pants down and defecating. She then throws the excrement at the employee and grabs a handful of napkins to wipe herself.

Watch the video below. [WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT]

A spokesperson for Tim Hortons told Canada's Global News they are “deeply concerned" by the video as the safety of their employees and guests is "always a top priority."

“In limited cases across the country, restaurants have a restricted access policy for restrooms to ensure the well-being of our guests,” the spokesperson told Global News.

“Our current understanding is that the team member used their discretion in this case and denied access to this guest based on past behaviour and out of concern for the immediate safety of team members and guests in the restaurant. As matters escalated, the team member contacted local authorities for assistance."

According to police, the woman was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

