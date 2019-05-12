Iraq veteran from Michigan releases music to process combat memories

Jeff Hauswirth hopes listeners will appreciate his music, regardless of whether they served in the military.

HOUGHTON, Mich. - An Iraq war veteran has released music to process his experiences while in combat.

The Daily Mining Gazette reports that Jeff Hauswirth dropped an EP, titled "Forever 29," on April 26. The six-song EP took more than a decade to make. Two songs were written in 2006.

But the process of making an EP didn't begin until last summer, when he was accepted into the Veterans Entrepreneurship Program through the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga.

Hauswirth spent a week making music in Old Hickory, Tennessee, after a financier who spoke at the program linked him people in Nashville. Old Hickory is the home of producer Michael Flanders, who has a basement studio.

Hauswirth hopes listeners will appreciate his music, regardless of whether they served in the military.

