'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek undergoing chemotherapy again for pancreatic cancer

NEW YORK - "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says he's undergoing chemotherapy again for pancreatic cancer.

Trebek told "Good Morning America" on Tuesday that the next round of treatment comes after his "numbers went sky-high" after his first round of treatment.

Trebek announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"I was doing so well and my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic," Trebek said.

"I lost about 12 pounds in a week and my numbers went sky-high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I must undergo chemo again. So that's what I'm doing."

Despite the setback in treatment, Trebek said he is "enjoying what's going on."

"One line that I have used with our staff in recent weeks and months is that when I do pass on, one thing they will not say at my funeral is, 'Oh, he was taken from us too soon.'" he said. "Hey, guys. I'm 79-years-old. I've had one hell of a good life. And I've enjoyed it."

He added: "The thought of passing on doesn't frighten me. Other things do, the affect it will have on my loved ones ... it makes me sad. But the thought of myself moving on, hey folks, it comes with the territory."

Trebek, who has been the host of "Jeopardy!" since 1984. "Jeopardy!" airs weekdays at 7:30 p.m. on Local 4.

