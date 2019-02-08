Dingell's funeral mass at Church of the Divine Child, burial at Arlington National Cemetery

DETROIT - The visitation and funeral for former Rep. John Dingell, who died Thursday at age 92, will be held in Dearborn.

Dingell, who spent 59 years representing Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives before retiring in 2015, will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

But first a visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center -- 15801 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI 48126. The event is open to the public.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Church of the Divine Child -- 1055 North Silvery Lane, Dearborn, Michigan 48128. It will also be open to the public.

A funeral service will be held in Washington, D.C.

It was revealed Wednesday that Dingell was in hospice care, and his wife tweeted that she missed the State of the Union to be with him.

"The Lovely Deborah is insisting I rest and stay off here, but after long negotiations we've worked out a deal where she'll keep up with Twitter for me as I dictate the messages," Dingell tweeted at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday. "I want to thank you all for your incredibly kind words and prayers. You're not done with me just yet."

His family confirmed Thursday night that he died.

Debbie Dingell made a mournful social media post Friday morning:

"To all our friends. My heart is broken. My true love is gone. The tears are flowing pretty freely as I miss the man that made me whole. One can know it is coming, but nothing prepares you for the hole in your heart. He was my one and only true love. Know he loved everyone of you And was proud to call you friend. D2."

Her Facebook post included a quote attributed to Marcus Tullius Cicero, the Roman statesman.

"The life of the dead is placed in the memory of the living."

