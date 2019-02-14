FULL SPEECH: Bill Clinton offers eulogy at John Dingell's funeral in Washington

Former President Bill Clinton delivered a heartfelt eulogy Thursday at a funeral for Rep. John Dingell in Washington.

Clinton reflected on Dingell's career as a congressman representing the state of Michigan for nearly 60 years at the nation's capital.

Watch the full speech above.

The funeral mass was held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington. It was the second funeral mass held for Dingell in the same week -- the first was Tuesday in Dingell's hometown of Dearborn, Mich.

Dingell, who died at 92 last week, will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery on Friday morning.

