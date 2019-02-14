FULL SPEECH: Bill Clinton offers eulogy at John Dingell's funeral in Washington

Former President Bill Clinton delivered a heartfelt eulogy Thursday at a funeral for Rep. John Dingell in Washington.
Clinton reflected on Dingell's career as a congressman representing the state of Michigan for nearly 60 years at the nation's capital.
- Watch the full speech above.
The funeral mass was held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington. It was the second funeral mass held for Dingell in the same week -- the first was Tuesday in Dingell's hometown of Dearborn, Mich.
Dingell, who died at 92 last week, will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery on Friday morning.
Full Coverage: Remembering John Dingell
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.