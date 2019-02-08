John Dingell

King of Twitter: Here are some of John Dingell's most memorable tweets

Dingell dies at 92

By Ken Haddad

SOUTHGATE, MI - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) , 87, the longest serving member of Congress in U.S. history, announces his retirement at a luncheon February 24, 2014 in Southgate, Michigan. Dingell began serving in Congress in…

Former Michigan Congressman John Dingell has passed away at the age of 92.

Although Dingell was best known for his decades of service in the U.S. Congress, after retirement, he became a Twitter superstar.

Dingell was always right on time and right on point with his tweets, which gave him a post-career outlet that he enjoyed.

Last year, in an interview with Devin Scillian, Dingell said his Twitter game was way bigger than he ever imagined it would be.

"You know when people do that and other people will pay money to put it on the air and other people spend good time watching it, this country's in a hell of a way," Dingell said. "They said, 'Dingell, if you do this, we'll protect you and see that you don't get yourself in too deep.' Well, the hard fact seems to be that I'm in over my head and I can't seem to figure out how in the name of hell I'm going to get out of it."

Dingell tweeted about anything and everything, including local sports, specifically his beloved Michigan Wolverines. In recent years, he took aim at President Trump.

Dingell made no apologies about his party affiliation, tweeting often last year in support of Democratic candidates in the midterm elections. He even offered some incentive to GOP lawmakers to step aside: “To my Republican friends in Congress: Retirement is a blast. Naps. Snacks. Join me.”

Here are some of John Dingell's most memorable tweets:

His last tweet told us we weren't done with him just yet: 

