King of Twitter: Here are some of John Dingell's most memorable tweets

Former Michigan Congressman John Dingell has passed away at the age of 92.

Although Dingell was best known for his decades of service in the U.S. Congress, after retirement, he became a Twitter superstar.

Dingell was always right on time and right on point with his tweets, which gave him a post-career outlet that he enjoyed.

Last year, in an interview with Devin Scillian, Dingell said his Twitter game was way bigger than he ever imagined it would be.

"You know when people do that and other people will pay money to put it on the air and other people spend good time watching it, this country's in a hell of a way," Dingell said. "They said, 'Dingell, if you do this, we'll protect you and see that you don't get yourself in too deep.' Well, the hard fact seems to be that I'm in over my head and I can't seem to figure out how in the name of hell I'm going to get out of it."

Dingell tweeted about anything and everything, including local sports, specifically his beloved Michigan Wolverines. In recent years, he took aim at President Trump.

Dingell made no apologies about his party affiliation, tweeting often last year in support of Democratic candidates in the midterm elections. He even offered some incentive to GOP lawmakers to step aside: “To my Republican friends in Congress: Retirement is a blast. Naps. Snacks. Join me.”

Here are some of John Dingell's most memorable tweets:

99% of you people don’t even deserve 140 characters. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) November 7, 2017

Only 2,805,215 followers away from 3 million! — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) December 5, 2017

The only internet rumor I care about right now is the breaking news that I could be released from the hospital as early as tomorrow. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) September 24, 2018

If we were supposed to talk all the damn time, the great God above would have given us two mouths and one ear. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) June 19, 2018

I signed up to fight Nazis 73 years ago and I'll do it again if I have to.



Hatred, bigotry, & fascism should have no place in this country. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) August 12, 2017

The Detroit Matt Praters with a strong showing thus far. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) December 2, 2018

I'm hearing no major concerns about Trump leaving for his first foreign trip next week, but I am hearing some objections to his return. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) May 13, 2017

I feel like that internet giraffe has been pregnant for years now. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) March 9, 2017

Staff has now informed me of what a Kardashian is.



I'm only left with more questions. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) July 22, 2014

His last tweet told us we weren't done with him just yet:

The Lovely Deborah is insisting I rest and stay off here, but after long negotiations we've worked out a deal where she'll keep up with Twitter for me as I dictate the messages. I want to thank you all for your incredibly kind words and prayers. You're not done with me just yet. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) February 6, 2019

