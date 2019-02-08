WATCH: Michigan officials share memories of former Rep. John Dingell

DETROIT - Michigan officials shared memories of former Rep. John Dingell, who died Thursday at 92.

You can watch Local 4's full obitituary for Dingell in the video above.

Dingell's wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell, confirmed her husband's death.

READ MORE: Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell dies at age 92

The former congressman spent 59 years representing Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives before retiring in 2015.

Several officials reflected on John Dingell's impact as a politician after it was announced Wednesday that he was in hospice care.

Hear what former Coleman Young spokesman Bob Berg, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Detroit police Chief James Craig, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones and longtime Lansing insider Deb Muchmore had to say about the well-known lawmaker.

Bob Berg:

Warren Evans:

James Craig:

Brenda Jones:

Deb Muchmore:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.