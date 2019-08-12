Journeyman carpenter position now open at Oxford Companies

Job Title

Journeyman carpenter

Company Name

Oxford Companies

Location

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Job Type

Full-time, hourly

Job Summary

Oxford Companies is currently seeking a detail-oriented team player to fill the carpenter position. This position will work on the construction team and will be responsible for the full range of rough and finished skilled carpentry work. In addition, the carpenter position receives a competitive base salary and bonus structure; comprehensive health care coverage, including dental and vision, life, long-term, and short-term disability insurance; a 401(k) plan with employer match; paid time off; paid holidays; an employee share program; paid parking; on-site gym access; and training and development opportunities.

Responsibilities and Duties

Construct, remodel, retrofit and repair interior and exterior structures as directed by the field supervisor Assist field supervisor in daily duties as required for each project Work from blueprints, specifications, drawings and instructions to design, build, remodel, retrofit, maintain and repair various types of facilities and structures Utilize knowledge of Oxford building standards and construction specifications and ensure compliance with applicable building and safety codes and regulations Maintain a clean, safe and hazard-free work area Maintain professionalism with clients, team members and vendors

Qualifications and Skills

High school diploma or GED, supplemented by completion of a trade school apprenticeship program that includes theory and on-the job work

3+ years of experience working as a carpenter in a commercial, industrial or facilities operations setting, including rough and finished carpentry

Demonstrate strong communication skills; ability to correspond in a professional, businesslike manner

Must have experience with metal studs, drywall and drop ceilings

Experience running / managing crew is a plus, but not required

Valid driver's license and automobile insurance coverage; ability to provide own transportation

How to apply

Apply on the careers page

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.