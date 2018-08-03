Judge Aquilina denies Nassar's request that she disqualify herself from appeal

LANSING, Mich. - Larry Nassar didn't make the trip from an Arizona federal prison to Lansing, but his Detroit-based defense attorneys did, and they are accusing Judge Rosemarie Aquilina of being biased.

They are asking for Aquilina to be disqualified from being involved in the future and for a new sentencing hearing due to the judge's alleged bias.

Nassar's attorneys allege Aquilina enjoys the publicity and has talked about the case publicly, citing a Facebook post and the comments on it.

When the motion to disqualify the judge was filed, Nassar's team also said he had been attacked in federal prison, an attack encouraged by Aquilina's comments.

The state attorney general's office strongly pushed back, saying the comments were after Nassar pleaded pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting young athletes, including some girls under the age of 13.

Another argument was the judge has talked to the media. Local 4 has attempted to reach out to Aquilina and she would not talk about the case.

In the end, Aquilina refused to recuse herself and said bias was not a factor.

"He has buyer's remorse. He's really seeking a reduction of time," Aquilina said. "He's really seeking a second chance."

