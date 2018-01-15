Judge dismisses charge in female genital mutilation case

DETROIT - The most severe charge against two doctors in the female genital mutilation case has been dismissed.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala and Dr. Fakhruddin Attar are two of several accused of performing female genital mutilation, which they claim is part of a religious practice.

A U.S. District Court judge ruled Sunday to dismiss count six of the seven, conspiracy to transport a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to the order issued, the facts of the case did not support the charge.

The judge also stated that while genital mutilation is “a prohibited criminal act,” it’s not criminal sexual activity.

Nargarwala and Attar face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the other charges.

