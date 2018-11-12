Judge who oversaw Larry Nassar case speaks about sexual abuse on 'Today Show'

DETROIT - The judge who presided over the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case went on the "Today Show" and spoke about why she let so many victims speak in her courtroom.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina has been tight-lipped about the Nassar case because there are still appeals pending. But she opened up Monday on the "Today Show" and with Local 4 because she said the conversation about sexual abuse needs to continue and be bigger than ever.

Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually abusing hundreds of women and girls, and Aquilina was stern with him. The story highlighted a need for change when it comes to talking about and handling sexual abuse.

Aquilina and survivors of Nassar's abuse were named among Glamour magazine's women of the year.

Aquilina said that was a huge honor, but she's happier to be talking about abuse when previously very few would. She said she's concerned the conversation could fizzle out and wants to prevent that through awareness.

You hear more from Aquilina in the video posted above.

