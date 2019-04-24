Kelly Stafford returns to hospital for additional treatment after brain surgery

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, says she's back in the hospital after brain surgery, but will likely return home tomorrow.

Stafford returned home after a 12-hour brain surgery on Sunday, but said on Wednesday that she's back in the hospital getting additional treatment.

A little update:

I thought I could do it. They told me tapering off the steroids was going to be very difficult. The first picture was yesterday when I was on what I thought was my last day of steroids. I thought I could power through the pain and massive headaches that were challenging me throughout the day. I figured i could pull my strength from one of the strongest people I know, matthew. I told myself the pain would succumb to me, I wouldn’t succumb to it.

I was so wrong. The pain got so far ahead of me I couldn’t keep anything down, including meds. I ended up in the ER very early this morning, back on steroids and pain medication. At first, I felt like I had failed, like I couldn’t handle it.. but what I really failed at was listening to my own body. A lesson I feel like I am going to have to keep reminding myself of.

Thank you again for everything. I just wanted to give a little update. They will keep me here overnight just to monitor in hopes of going home in the morning.

Stafford was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a slow-growing tumor on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain.

