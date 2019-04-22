Kelly Stafford says abnormal vein turned 6-hour brain surgery into 12 hours

DETROIT - Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, is back home after a 12-hour brain surgery last week.

Stafford posted an update to Instagram on Sunday evening, thanking everything for their prayers.

This Easter is the beginning of a new life for me.

I wanna take a second to thank all of you for all the prayers. They have worked. I know they have.

When they opened me up, I had an abnormal vein.. maybe abnormal for other neurosurgeons, but not the one We chose. He had seen it before and written a paper on it. That’s truly God’s work. The prayers for my family, I

’m beyond thankful for. A six hour surgery went to 12 hours and although they were anxious and scared, your prayers got them through. Thank you. Thank you so much. Now I am home and learning my new norm.

It’ll take some time, but I really just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for all your support, thoughts and prayers. It means more than y’all will ever know.

Stafford was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a slow-growing tumor on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.