Kent County prosecutor: Man did not urinate on girl, story was made up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Prosecutors in Kent County said charges were dropped against a man accused of urinating on a 5-year-old black girl because the children made the story up.

Grand Rapids police investigated the incident after children reported than an older white man urinated on the girl in an alley and called her a racial slur. That investigation revealed that the story was made up by the children to avoid trouble.

One of the children urinated on another child, according to prosecutors.

Before the children admitted that an adult man was not involved police took a suspect into custody. He was held in the Kent County jail waiting on a decision on charges by prosecutors. Charges have since been dropped.

Citizens in the area were able to provide a verifiable alibi for the man who was initially accused.

Another 5-year-old and two 7-year-old children were there at the time of the incident. The prosecutor's office said that no charges will be sought.

Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker released the following statement:

“The community and members of the media were understandably interested and concerned about the allegations,” said Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker. “But this is a prime example of why it’s so important to wait until all the evidence has been gathered and the criminal investigation has been completed before jumping to any conclusions.”

