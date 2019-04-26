Kids II recalls 700K sleepers after reports of infant deaths

Kids II is recalling nearly 700,000 infant sleepers after reports of infant deaths.

The recall comes just weeks after Fisher-Price announced a massive recall of simliar product. Kids II is recalling all models of its Kids II Rocking Sleepers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.

Incidents/Injuries:

Since the 2012 product introduction, five infant fatalities have occurred in the Kids II Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Sold At:

Major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Toys “R” Us and online from March 2012 through April 26, 2019 for approximately $40-$80.

About 694,000 sleepers are included in the Kids II recall. See the full list of affected model numbers and product names below:

10081: Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper

10126: Rock & Dream Sleeper - Iggy

10127: Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy

10148: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe

10178: Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper

10289: Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge

10292: Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper Dayton

10320: Automatic Rock 'N Soothe Sleeper - Cuddle Lamb

10380: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion

10568: Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper

10729: Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper

10872: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra

10888: DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Whitley

10890: DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper - Addington

11021: Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts

11022: Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms

11063: Rock n' Soothe Sleeper - Moxley

11164: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion

11171: Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES

11357: Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper DAYTON

11429: Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden

11714: DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Anders

11792: Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Nolan

11894: Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper - Jungle Garden

11895: Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper - Evening Safari

11962: Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Flora the Unicorn

12115: Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan - Display

60130: Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine

60131: Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper

60163: Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper

60327: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson

60328: Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse

60331: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb

60401: Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels

60600: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow

60635: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca

All cloth component parts of the models identified above

