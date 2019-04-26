Kids II recalls 700K sleepers after reports of infant deaths

Kids II is recalling nearly 700,000 infant sleepers after reports of infant deaths.
The recall comes just weeks after Fisher-Price announced a massive recall of simliar product. Kids II is recalling all models of its Kids II Rocking Sleepers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday.
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.
Incidents/Injuries:
Since the 2012 product introduction, five infant fatalities have occurred in the Kids II Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.
Sold At:
Major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Toys “R” Us and online from March 2012 through April 26, 2019 for approximately $40-$80.
About 694,000 sleepers are included in the Kids II recall. See the full list of affected model numbers and product names below:
- 10081: Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
- 10126: Rock & Dream Sleeper - Iggy
- 10127: Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy
- 10148: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe
- 10178: Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
- 10289: Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge
- 10292: Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper Dayton
- 10320: Automatic Rock 'N Soothe Sleeper - Cuddle Lamb
- 10380: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion
- 10568: Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper
- 10729: Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper
- 10872: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra
- 10888: DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Whitley
- 10890: DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper - Addington
- 11021: Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts
- 11022: Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms
- 11063: Rock n' Soothe Sleeper - Moxley
- 11164: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion
- 11171: Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES
- 11357: Ingenuity Rock N' Soothe Sleeper DAYTON
- 11429: Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden
- 11714: DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Anders
- 11792: Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Nolan
- 11894: Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper - Jungle Garden
- 11895: Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper - Evening Safari
- 11962: Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Flora the Unicorn
- 12115: Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan - Display
- 60130: Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine
- 60131: Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
- 60163: Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
- 60327: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson
- 60328: Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse
- 60331: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb
- 60401: Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels
- 60600: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow
- 60635: Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca
- All cloth component parts of the models identified above
