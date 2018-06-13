Kwame Kilpatrick is praying for a presidential pardon

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick appears in Wayne County Circuit Court for his sentencing October 28, 2008 in Detroit, Michigan. Kilpatrick will spend 4 months in jail as part of a plea deal he accepted back in September in which he…

DETROIT - Kwame Kilpatrick is praying for a pardon from the president of the United States.

That's what he wrote recently in a blog post on the "Free Kwame Project" website.

"I pray that I will receive the opportunity for pardon/clemency from the President of the United States as well," Kilpatrick wrote.

That would be in addition to the pardon he already received from God, he wrote.

More from the post:

Our country has always been the land of 2nd Chances! I am hoping, confidently expecting, that I will have the opportunity to boldly move into the next season of my life; outside of these prison walls. Also, that I will have the opportunity to help someone else get off the floor of despair, failure, brokenness and calamity…then walk courageously, confidently, and powerfully into their own new season, their own destiny.

Kilpatrick was moved to a prison in Philadelphia last week. He is serving 28 years in prison after being convicted of corruption in 2013.

He isn't scheduled to be released until Aug. 1, 2037.

Kilpatrick is seeking more than $54 million from the city of Detroit. He filed a motion to have his sentence vacated, set aside or corrected.

The disgraced mayor resigned from office in 2008 after pleading guilty to perjury. He was found guilty on 24 of 30 counts, including racketeering.

Kilpatrick was also ordered to pay $1,637,087 in restitution. He told the court in February that he doesn't believe he should have to pay because it’s impossible to calculate the amount of money he took from taxpayers.

