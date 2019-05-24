Lake St. Clair beach closes ahead of Memorial Day due to high bacteria levels

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - High bacteria levels prompted health officials to close a beach along Lake St. Clair ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

A closure was issued Thursday for Memorial Park Beach in St. Clair Shores.

According to the Macomb County Health Department, the water has high levels of E. coli. It's unknown when the beach will reopen. Check updates on the bacteria levels here.

The beach was closed 66 days during last year's swim season due to high bacteria levels. The water is monitored twice per week.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.