Landlord fires shots at home on Detroit's east side while trying to evict tenants

DETROIT - A landlord opened fire Saturday at a home on Detroit's east side while trying to evict tenants, police said.
Police said the man went to his property on Marseilles Street near Chandler Park Drive and got in a dispute with the tenants. When he went inside the home, he allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.
Police said the landlord had an expired concealed pistol license, and he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.