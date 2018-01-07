Landlord fires shots at home on Detroit's east side while trying to evict tenants

A landlord was arrested Jan. 6, 2018 for allegedly opening fire on tenants in a Detroit home he owned. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A landlord opened fire Saturday at a home on Detroit's east side while trying to evict tenants, police said.

Police said the man went to his property on Marseilles Street near Chandler Park Drive and got in a dispute with the tenants. When he went inside the home, he allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Police said the landlord had an expired concealed pistol license, and he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

No injuries were reported.

