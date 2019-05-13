Lapeer County crash leaves man dead, another in serious condition

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - Police said a 41-year-old Hamtramck man is in serious condition and a 48-year-old Sandusky man is dead after a crash in Lapper County's Imlay Township.

The crash happened Saturday just after 5 a.m. on Van Dyke south of Bowers Road. Police said a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan being driven by the 41-year-old was traveling north on Van Dyke when the driver entered a curved section of the road and lost control of the vehicle. Police said he overcorrected while trying to enter the road, crossing the northbound lane and entering the southbound lane in the path of two other vehicles.

The Toyota sideswiped a 2018 Chevrolet Cruz that was traveling southbound. The Chevrolet rotated and stopped along the east shoulder of the road. The 24-year-old driver in that vehicle was not injured.

The Toyota continued going north within the southbound lane. A southbound 2008 Saturn Aura stopped and moved to the right shoulder to attempt to avoid the collision, according to police. The Toyota and the Saturn struck head-on along the edge of the southbound lane.

The 41-year-old driver of the Toyota suffered life-threatening injuries and was was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Lapeer. He was later transported to Hurley Medical Center in Flint and is listed in serious condition, according to police.

The 48-year-old driver of the Saturn, Gary Franzel, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating but they said it appears neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jason Parks at 810-656-1015 or jparks@lapeercounty.org.

