Lapeer County man killed in crash when driver trying to pass in no passing zone hits him head-on

RICH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 32-year-old man died Thursday morning when a driver trying to pass in a no passing zone hit him head-on in Lapeer County.

Kevin Newbegin, of Clifford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a 23-year-old man from Millington was traveling east on Millington Road, west of Rich Road, in Rich Township after 5 a.m. when he attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him near the crest of a hill.

The man's 2007 gray Pontiac Grand Prix struck a gray 2004 Ford Focus that was driving west. Authorities said the Focus left the road and drove into a yard after it was hit.

The driver of the Grand Prix was taken to McLaren Hospital in Lapeer, where he is listed in serious condition.

The crash closed the road for three hours. Authorities said the Lapeer County sheriff’s reconstructionist will perform an analysis to determine if speed faster than the 55 mph limit had a role in the crash.

